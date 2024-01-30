Arrow expands centre of excellence in Egypt
Arrow Electronics is expanding its Automotive Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Egypt to assist customers in the development of next-gen automotive products.
Arrow’s Automotive CoE targets the challenges associated with connected, autonomous and electrification technologies in the automotive industry. The complexities associated with adopting such emerging technologies, including lack of in-house engineering talent with new-age skills, stringent cybersecurity compliances and intricate high-voltage designs, pose challenges for innovators.
With this in mind, Arrow’s recent acquisition of Avelabs, an engineering services provider for the automotive industry, expands the CoE’s capabilities. Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, with offices in Munich, Germany and Troy, Michigan, USA, Avelabs helps automotive OEMs and Tier-1 companies accelerate product development.
“The migration towards electric, autonomous and connected vehicles will accelerate electronic content in automobiles, as well as automotive engineering services spend,” says Rick Marano, president of Arrow’s global components business, in a press release. “The automotive CoE in Egypt, augmented by our acquisition of Avelabs, complements and expands upon our existing engineering services provided by Arrow and eInfochips. This will further strengthen our value proposition for our customers and suppliers in the transportation segment.”