Arrow expands centre of excellence in Egypt

Arrow’s Automotive CoE targets the challenges associated with connected, autonomous and electrification technologies in the automotive industry. The complexities associated with adopting such emerging technologies, including lack of in-house engineering talent with new-age skills, stringent cybersecurity compliances and intricate high-voltage designs, pose challenges for innovators.

With this in mind, Arrow’s recent acquisition of Avelabs, an engineering services provider for the automotive industry, expands the CoE’s capabilities. Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, with offices in Munich, Germany and Troy, Michigan, USA, Avelabs helps automotive OEMs and Tier-1 companies accelerate product development.