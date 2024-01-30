Sourceability names new CEO and other executives

Additionally, Stephanie Han, who recently served as the company's Executive Vice President of Procurement, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and Josh Pucci, a seasoned sales executive, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Jacob was previously Chief Executive of CAE, a global physical commodities trading firm servicing the semiconductor market. Before CAE, Jacob worked in venture capital and private equity at Summit Partners, Endeavour Capital and Celerity Partners. His appointment is expected to elevate Sourceability's go-to-market and growth.

Han steps into her new role as COO where she will now oversee the company's operations, implement new business strategies and lead its employees to drive optimal performance.

During his tenure at Sourceability, Pucci has spearheaded the development and implementation of comprehensive sales strategies, managed key customer relationships and provided leadership and support to regional teams, significantly contributing to the company's growth over the last eight years. As the company's SVP of Global sales, Pucci will be responsible for overseeing and expanding the company's sales operations on a global scale.