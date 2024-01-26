Infineon launches innovation centre with Anker
Germany's Infineon and China's Anker Innovations have opened a new R&D lab in Shenzhen. It will research fast charging solutions based on Infineon’s Hybrid Flyback (HFB) controller product family.
Demand is growing for faster charging solutions due to an increasing use of mobile devices, laptops, EVs and other battery-powered devices. Anker has already brought several products to the market, such as the 100W+ fast charger device powered by Infineon’s CoolGaN, which it launched in 2022.
The two firms have spent two years cooking up their new research facility, through which they aim to shorten the application cycle and accelerate the time to market for future products. Beyond charging solutions, the lab will also focus on consumer applications, driven by Infineon’s expertise in wide-bandgap materials such as gallium nitride (GaN).
“Anker is an important customer for Infineon,” said Christian Burrer, Vice President of Systems & Application Marketing of Power & Sensor Systems Division at Infineon Technologies. “We have already started a strong cooperation in the charging field, with product and system solutions covering several Infineon product lines. In the field of PD charging, we provide our customers a comprehensive product portfolio, including state-of-the-art power controllers, first-class switching power supplies, leading silicon MOSFET and GaN transistor performance and more.”