Navitas and SHINRY open R&D lab to advance EV power systems
Navitas Semiconductor has teamed up with Chinese EV battery specialist SHINRY to launch a new research facility.
The focus of the lab will be the application of next-gen gallium nitride (GaN), which has the potential to replace legacy silicon-based power chips. GaN delivers faster charging, improved acceleration and longer range due to its superior high-frequency and high-efficiency characteristics.
Navitas Semiconductor is a specialist in GaN and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, while SHINRY supplies on-board power supplies to Honda, Hyundai, BYD, Geely, XPENG, BAIC and many more leading automobile manufacturers.
The partners say their new lab will bring together engineers from the two firms. Navitas will supply SHINRY with system-level R&D from the initial stages of product specification and design, through to test platforms and customised packaging solutions.
“We are excited to join with SHINRY to establish a new lab for next-gen power semiconductors, assisting SHINRY in creating advanced power systems.” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas’ co-founder & CEO. “SHINRY's mission to change the way of travel aligns closely with Navitas' Electrify Our World™ mission. We believe that through our joint efforts, leading GaN technologies will enter the power systems of NEVs for more end-users, contributing to the vigorous growth of the new energy industry.”