Navitas and SHINRY open R&D lab to advance EV power systems

The focus of the lab will be the application of next-gen gallium nitride (GaN), which has the potential to replace legacy silicon-based power chips. GaN delivers faster charging, improved acceleration and longer range due to its superior high-frequency and high-efficiency characteristics.

Navitas Semiconductor is a specialist in GaN and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, while SHINRY supplies on-board power supplies to Honda, Hyundai, BYD, Geely, XPENG, BAIC and many more leading automobile manufacturers.

The partners say their new lab will bring together engineers from the two firms. Navitas will supply SHINRY with system-level R&D from the initial stages of product specification and design, through to test platforms and customised packaging solutions.