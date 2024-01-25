Poro and PSMC form strategic partnership on MicroLEDs
UK-based Poro Technologies and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp will team up to mass produce the MicroLEDs on 200mm GaN-on-silicon for display applications.
The two firms make a synergistic partnership. Poro emerged out of Cambridge University to apply its application of engineered porosity in GaN to semiconductor-based applications. Its trademarked technology, DynamicPixelTuning, enables a single microLED chip to produce any visible colour from a single pixel.
Meanwhile semiconductor manufacturer PSMC operates an 'Open Foundry' model that produces integrated circuits for consumer electronics, the internet of things (IoT), electronic vehicles, and artificial intelligence (AI).
The partners say their collaboration will enable PSMC to produce small, low costs, high pixel density MicroLED displays for a variety of use cases.
Dr Tongtong Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Porotech, said: “Our collaboration with PSMC signifies a momentous step forward for mass-producing the MicroLED-on-Silicon technology for display applications. This strategic partnership speaks volumes about our shared dedication to innovation and excellence.”