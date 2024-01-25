Poro and PSMC form strategic partnership on MicroLEDs

The two firms make a synergistic partnership. Poro emerged out of Cambridge University to apply its application of engineered porosity in GaN to semiconductor-based applications. Its trademarked technology, DynamicPixelTuning, enables a single microLED chip to produce any visible colour from a single pixel.

Meanwhile semiconductor manufacturer PSMC operates an 'Open Foundry' model that produces integrated circuits for consumer electronics, the internet of things (IoT), electronic vehicles, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The partners say their collaboration will enable PSMC to produce small, low costs, high pixel density MicroLED displays for a variety of use cases.