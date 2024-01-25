AT&S officially confirms $1bn Malaysia IC facility

The technology company has invested just over EUR 1 billion in the campus located at Kulim HighTech Park. It will generate more than 6,000 high-skilled jobs, and is due to start production by the fourth quarter of this year.

AT&S worked with the Malaysian authorities on the plant, which will manufacture high-end IC substrates for high-performance processors and host R&D activities.

The Malaysian government said the project is part of its New Industrial Master Plan 2030 to revitalise its manufacturing sector and create a more holistic supply chain. In fact, the National Investment Council meeting has established a National Semiconductor Strategic Task Force to ensure a whole-of-government approach to enhancing the growth of the industry.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman said: “AT&S’s advanced IIC substrates manufacturing activity will certainly expand our E&E industry solidifying Malaysia’s position as a major production centre for the industry throughout Asia. It will also be a catalyst for existing wafer fabrication plants to expand, securing IC substrate materials and opening up new growth areas that will ultimately generate employment.”