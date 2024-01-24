Sondrel reveals 50 billion transistor chip design

The new product represents a major breakthrough for the company, making it possible to deliver 50 billion transistors on a single design. Just a few years ago, the maximum capacity was 30 billion. The firm says it is now working on a designs at 3nm that will support over a hundred billion transistors.

Graham Curren, CEO of Sondrel, said, “With every new process node, the density and number of transistors per area increases dramatically, along with the overall complexity of designing in each process. Our latest design delivered over 50 billion transistors. Many factors were considered to implement a 5nm design: number of engineers working on the design, the size of the design database, the complexity of data management, the number of design rules, and the expanded capability of compute infrastructure."

Sondrel is a fabless semiconductor company that specialises in Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.