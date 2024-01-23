Infineon and GF extend long-term deal
Infineon and GlobalFoundries have signed a new multi-year agreement on the supply of Infineon’s 40nm automotive MCUs.
The agreement covers Infineon's Aurix TC3x automotive microcontrollers as well as power management and connectivity solutions. And the additional capacity will contribute to secure Infineon’s business growth from 2024 through 2030.
Infineon and GF have been partnering since 2013 in the development of differentiated automotive, industrial and security semiconductor technology and products. At the centre of this collaboration is a highly reliable embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology solution.
“With this long-term agreement, Infineon further strengthens the supply of semiconductor solutions that are driving decarbonization and digitalization,” says Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operations Officer of Infineon, in a press release. “As demand continues to accelerate for automotive applications, our goal is to deliver high-quality microcontrollers with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety and security. Our AURIX microcontrollers are a key ingredient for dependable electronics as we move towards a world with all-electric, all-connected, user-centric, autonomous cars.”
“Today’s announcement secures Infineon as a key long-term customer across multiple geographies, and particularly in Europe where the automotive industry has been an important contributor to innovation and economic growth. This underscores the criticality of a global manufacturing footprint that enables us to partner with our customers to meet their capacity needs, where they need it,” adds Niels Anderskouv, Chief Business Officer of GF. “Our collaboration with Infineon delivers differentiation and innovation in automotive spanning two continents, and this long-term agreement provides Infineon with additional manufacturing for a more resilient supply chain.”