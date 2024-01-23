Infineon and GF extend long-term deal

The agreement covers Infineon's Aurix TC3x automotive microcontrollers as well as power management and connectivity solutions. And the additional capacity will contribute to secure Infineon’s business growth from 2024 through 2030.

Infineon and GF have been partnering since 2013 in the development of differentiated automotive, industrial and security semiconductor technology and products. At the centre of this collaboration is a highly reliable embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology solution.

“With this long-term agreement, Infineon further strengthens the supply of semiconductor solutions that are driving decarbonization and digitalization,” says Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operations Officer of Infineon, in a press release. “As demand continues to accelerate for automotive applications, our goal is to deliver high-quality microcontrollers with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety and security. Our AURIX microcontrollers are a key ingredient for dependable electronics as we move towards a world with all-electric, all-connected, user-centric, autonomous cars.”