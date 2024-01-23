AT&S opens its first plant in Malaysia

On January 24, 2024, AT&S will officially open the doors to its latest expansion, its new and first plant in Kulim, Malaysia.

AI has rapidly become the talk of the town, and the technology is set to bring forth shifts in several areas of our digital society. These applications will generate enormous amounts of data, which need to be processed by high-performance microprocessors.

“It is exactly this global megatrend that pays into the strategy of AT&S because we will primarily grow in, and due to, the high-performance computing segment. This is why we have been expanding massively for many years and have pursued investment projects like our campus in Malaysia,” says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer, in a press release.

The CEO continues to express his pride in that the company has built "what is probably the world’s most modern IC substrate plant in such a short period of time".

Current data from market analysts forecast that the market environment should shift towards recovery and growth in mid-2024.