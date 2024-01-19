LCY Group invests $9.5 million in DENKAI America

The deal was made by LCY's tech division LCY Technology. Its develops copper foil products, which it sells to domestic and foreign printed circuit board (PCB) and copper clad laminate (CCL) manufacturers.

DENKAI Group specializes in the research, development and production of copper foil for high-end lithium-ion batteries, circuit boards and 5G substrates. Its two production bases are in Japan and the US.

The two companies say they hope that this loan and licence agreement will help expand their respective reach and customer portfolios, as well as enhancing R&D in rigid and flexible boards.