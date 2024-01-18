Fujifilm invests to expand its electronic materials business

More specifically, Fujifilm Electronic Materials (FFEM) – the core company that leads Fujifilm’s Electronic Materials business – will install a production facility for color filter materials used in image sensors at the Kyushu site of its manufacturing subsidiary, Fujifilm Material Manufacturing (FFMT Kyushu). This facility is expected to start operations in the spring of 2025.

With the recent expansion of image sensor applications in automobiles and security devices, the image sensor market is expected to grow at a rate of 7% per annum, and Fujifilm is looking to be a part of this growth.

Fujifilm manufactures color filter materials for image sensors in Shizuoka, Japan as well as in Hsinchu of Taiwan. The company is also building a new color filter materials production site in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, increasing the number of production sites.

FFEM is introducing the latest production facility at FFMT Kyushu to expand its production capacity for color filter materials to be used in image sensors. The facility will feature a clean room and "state-of-the-art quality assessment equipment", establishing a solid quality assurance structure. The production and quality assurance structure will be at the same level as the Shizuoka site.

Fujifilm explains further that it will establish a global production structure with a total of four sites. This structure will enable the company to ensure stable production and distribution of its color filter materials for image sensors.

In addition, by the end of January 2024, FFMT Kyushu is scheduled to begin full-scale operation of a new production facility for CMP slurries, a basic material in semiconductor manufacturing.