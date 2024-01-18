SÜSS MicroTec completes sale of the MicroOptics division

With the closing of the transaction, the MicroOptics division is now part of Focuslight (HK) Investment Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Shanghai (China) listed company Focuslight Technologies Inc. SUSS MicroTec and Focuslight agreed on the sale back in November 2023.

"We are pleased to close the transaction early in the new year. This allows all parties involved to concentrate on executing plans for 2024. SUSS MicroTec is now fully focused on its core semiconductor equipment business," says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE in a press release.

SUSS MicroOptics' 160 employees have with the completion of the transaction joined Focuslight.