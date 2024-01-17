Ferrotec opens its latest factory in Malaysia
Ferrotec, a global supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has officially opened and started production at its new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia.
Ferrotec has invested approximately MYR 850 million (EUR 166 million) in this project and created more than 800 job opportunities. And now, Ferrotec has officially started production at the plant, which will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment.
"Ferrotec, with its extensive manufacturing footprint, symbolises the diversification of supply chains, reinforcing Malaysia's strategic standing as a location for semiconductor operations. By choosing Malaysia, Ferrotec positions itself to leverage untapped opportunities, foster innovation, and contribute substantially to the ever-evolving semiconductor landscape in our region," Ms. Lim Bee Vian, Deputy CEO (Investment Development), MIDA, said in a press release.
Meanwhile, Mr. Takeru Yamamura, Vice President of Ferrotec Holdings Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. added, "The opening of our flagship plant in Kedah, Malaysia marks a significant milestone for Ferrotec, and we are delighted to share this moment with our valued partners, customers, and the local community. This state-of-the-art production facility has been strategically designed to meet the growing demand for our products and services in the dynamic Asian market."