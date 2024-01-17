Ferrotec opens its latest factory in Malaysia

Ferrotec has invested approximately MYR 850 million (EUR 166 million) in this project and created more than 800 job opportunities. And now, Ferrotec has officially started production at the plant, which will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment.

"Ferrotec, with its extensive manufacturing footprint, symbolises the diversification of supply chains, reinforcing Malaysia's strategic standing as a location for semiconductor operations. By choosing Malaysia, Ferrotec positions itself to leverage untapped opportunities, foster innovation, and contribute substantially to the ever-evolving semiconductor landscape in our region," Ms. Lim Bee Vian, Deputy CEO (Investment Development), MIDA, said in a press release.