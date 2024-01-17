Nokia to invest €360M in German hardware and chip design

Nokia is conducting a four-year European IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) project, which is being funded by Nokia and the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

The project will focus on the integrated development of software, hardware and high-performance systems-on-chips based on a digital twin. These will be used in radio and optical products in future mobile communications systems based on the 5G-Advanced and 6G standards. Another focus area is on the energy efficiency of the systems to support European climate targets under the Green Deal.

The project is expected to strengthen Europe's competitiveness, especially in the field of microelectronics for future technologies such as 6G and AI and advance digitalisation. The microelectronics systems developed as part of the project will help to make networks more energy-efficient and more powerful at the same time.