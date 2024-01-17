Honeywell and NXP team up to tackle building energy management
Honeywell and NXP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help optimise the way commercial buildings sense and securely control energy consumption.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), buildings' operations contribute to 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of global energy-related emissions, so decisions made today will significantly impact future energy use and potential savings. Today's smart energy solutions increasingly leverage machine learning and data analytics to enhance buildings' autonomy and energy efficiency.
The collaboration between Honeywell and NXP aims to help make buildings operate more intelligently by integrating NXP's neural network-enabled, industrial-grade applications processors into Honeywell's building management systems (BMS).
More broadly, the efforts aim to deliver smart energy solutions powered by AI/machine learning and data analytics to enhance building autonomy, driving energy efficiency while guiding service technicians. The goal is to fully leverage NXP's neural network-enabled i.MX chipset capabilities to further enhance Honeywell's BMS product offerings.
"Buildings are increasingly relying on data and the ability to control operations via automation to make them more sustainable while operating more efficiently," said Suresh Venkatarayalu, Honeywell's chief technology officer in a press release. "NXP's latest machine learning solutions will help us deliver excellence in building automation for our customers."