Honeywell and NXP team up to tackle building energy management

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), buildings' operations contribute to 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of global energy-related emissions, so decisions made today will significantly impact future energy use and potential savings. Today's smart energy solutions increasingly leverage machine learning and data analytics to enhance buildings' autonomy and energy efficiency.

The collaboration between Honeywell and NXP aims to help make buildings operate more intelligently by integrating NXP's neural network-enabled, industrial-grade applications processors into Honeywell's building management systems (BMS).

More broadly, the efforts aim to deliver smart energy solutions powered by AI/machine learning and data analytics to enhance building autonomy, driving energy efficiency while guiding service technicians. The goal is to fully leverage NXP's neural network-enabled i.MX chipset capabilities to further enhance Honeywell's BMS product offerings.