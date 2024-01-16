Amkor and GlobalFoundries kickstart European partnership

Since February 2023, GF has transferred 50 tools from its Dresden site to Amkor in Porto, with the first customer products being qualified on the newly installed GF tools.

The new partnership between the two companies has established a comprehensive EU supply chain — from semiconductor wafer production at GF to OSAT services at Amkor. To facilitate this collaboration, GF is transferring its 300 mm Bump (12-inch bump, CuP and plated bump) and Sort lines from its Dresden site to Amkor’s IATF 16949-certified Porto plant to establish the first at-scale back-end facility in Europe.

Through the partnership, Amkor and GF are positioning themselves to aid the European Union in its drive toward automotive semiconductor manufacturing regionalisation.

“Amkor brings the scale and expertise of its global advanced packaging footprint to this exciting collaboration. Our partnership with GlobalFoundries signals our common goal to stabilize a robust and resilient European automotive supply chain,” says Kevin Engel, Amkor’s executive vice president, Business Units, in a press release.

“GF Dresden is Europe’s largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturer and Amkor is the only Tier 1 OSAT in Europe,” adds Dr. Manfred Hortsmann, GlobalFoundries’ senior vice president and general manager European Fabs. “Together, we enable one of the most robust chip supply chains outside of Asia, creating a more resilient European supply chain for key end markets including automotive.”

Amkor’s collaboration with GF represents a significant stride in the expansion of offerings and overall footprint in Portugal. Amkor also recently broke ground on a new factory expansion in Porto.