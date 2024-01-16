Seco kicks off 2024 with a new major factory in China

On January 12, the company officially inaugurated its new Chinese facility. Just three years after construction started, the now-inaugurated facility stands fully functional.

With approximately 36,000 square meters across nine floors, Seco’s new Chinese facility will house around 200 employees. The building features dedicated office spaces along with two floors for touchscreen technology solutions, encompassing three production lines, and two more production lines for display manufacturing.

The company states in a press release that the new Hangzhou facility underscores the rapid growth of its Asian business unit. The aim now is to further solidify Seco’s position in the Asian market.