Seco kicks off 2024 with a new major factory in China
Seco S.p.A., a player in the field of edge computing, IoT and AI solutions, is starting 2024 with expansion in mind, opening its new subsidiary headquarters in Hangzhou, China.
On January 12, the company officially inaugurated its new Chinese facility. Just three years after construction started, the now-inaugurated facility stands fully functional.
With approximately 36,000 square meters across nine floors, Seco’s new Chinese facility will house around 200 employees. The building features dedicated office spaces along with two floors for touchscreen technology solutions, encompassing three production lines, and two more production lines for display manufacturing.
The company states in a press release that the new Hangzhou facility underscores the rapid growth of its Asian business unit. The aim now is to further solidify Seco’s position in the Asian market.
"It's a matter of great pride for us to celebrate the inauguration of Seco’s new Asian headquarters," says Massimo Mauri, CEO of Seco, in the press release. "This new achievement marks a strategic milestone for Seco, further fortifying its status as a high-tech industry reference and comprehensive service provider ready to face new market challenges in the Asian market."