Jenoptik invest in high-tech equipment for Dresden fab

The new electron-beam lithography system (E-Beam) will be used to manufacture high-precision micro-optical components for customers in the semiconductor and optical communication sectors. The manufacturer is Jena-based e-beam technology specialist Vistec Electron Beam GmbH and the system will be delivered at the beginning of 2025.

Jenoptik says in a press release that this type of electron-beam lithography system can "write" structures with a precision in the 10-nanometer range (which is approximately 1/2,000th of a hair) on substrates up to 300 mm in diameter.

Jenoptik has been operating in Dresden since 2007. However, with the new fab at Airportpark Dresden, the company is consolidating its production, which is currently spread across several small external sites, while at the same time expanding its capacities.

The clean room production in the new fab will cover 2,000 square meters with clean room areas of classes ISO 5 and 3 and meet the highest requirements for freedom from vibrations and temperature stability. At the same time, new jobs will be created and the number of employees on site is set to increase to a total of more than 120.