Fabless semiconductor in SoC design, secures €34M

The company says that the funds will play a pivotal role in fuelling the development of System-on-a-Chip (SoC) products and expanding the company’s customer base.

With cumulative funding of EUR 44.5 million to date, Scalinx is poised to transition from specialised markets to broader market segments, solidifying its position in European design and supply of SoC solutions based on ultra-high-speed data converters, particularly needed in high-tech industries like 5G and 6G networks, and autonomous vehicles.

The company's new investors include the French State, through its “French Tech Souveraineté” fund program managed by Bpifrance (the French national investment bank), Go Capital, an independent management company, and Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies for Aerospace, Defense, Digital Identity & Security.

The proceeds will be used to expand business operations, with a particular focus on the Wireless Communication market in which Scalinx aims at developing new products and broadening its customer base. New markets will be explored, notably in the Automotive sector.