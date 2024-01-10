Multiple Aixtron G10-SiC systems boost onsemi’s SiC-fab

With its new G10-SiC and customer service on-site, Aixtron is supporting the production ramp-up of onsemi’s facility in Bucheon, South Korea, which was achieved in record time. The onsemi facility is one of the words largest silicon carbide (SiC) fabs with a production capacity of more than one million 200 mm SiC wafers per year.

At the new site, onsemi operates multiple new G10-SiC systems, and both companies worked closely together to not only install the new tools but also achieve major productivity improvements on-site. Together, the teams have improved tool operations, and optimised maintenance procedures – all enabling a major increase in uptime and wafers output.

An onsemi representative says in a press release that thanks to the close cooperation with Aixtron, the company was able to improve the already very high level of productivity of the installed base.