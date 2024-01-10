Multiple Aixtron G10-SiC systems boost onsemi’s SiC-fab
Aixtron supported production ramp-up – and major productivity increase – at onsemi’s SiC-fab in South Korea with its G10-SiC system,
With its new G10-SiC and customer service on-site, Aixtron is supporting the production ramp-up of onsemi’s facility in Bucheon, South Korea, which was achieved in record time. The onsemi facility is one of the words largest silicon carbide (SiC) fabs with a production capacity of more than one million 200 mm SiC wafers per year.
At the new site, onsemi operates multiple new G10-SiC systems, and both companies worked closely together to not only install the new tools but also achieve major productivity improvements on-site. Together, the teams have improved tool operations, and optimised maintenance procedures – all enabling a major increase in uptime and wafers output.
An onsemi representative says in a press release that thanks to the close cooperation with Aixtron, the company was able to improve the already very high level of productivity of the installed base.
“A strong and trustworthy relationship with our customers is an essential element of our success. To obtain a strong and sustainable market position, technology leadership always has to be matched with excellent customer support. We have worked hard to build what is likely today the largest SiC expert and service network worldwide to support our customers in their rapid production ramp ups”, says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of Aixtron SE in the press release.