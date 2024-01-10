Intel acquires Silicon Mobility

Intel has also announced a new family of AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle system-on-chips (SoCs), with Zeekr as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to adopt the new SoC to deliver its generative AI-driven living room experiences to next-generation vehicles.

“Intel is taking a ‘whole vehicle’ approach to solving the industry’s biggest challenges. Driving innovative AI solutions across the vehicle platform will help the industry navigate the transformation to EVs,” says Jack Weast, vice president and general manager of Intel Automotive, in a press release. “The acquisition of Silicon Mobility aligns with our sustainability goals while addressing a critical energy management need for the industry.”

The EV transition alongside customer demand for in-vehicle experiences fuels Intel’s strategy to enable the SDV. Intel also announced a commitment to deliver the industry’s first open UCIe-based chiplet platform for SDVs. Intel will work with imec to ensure the packaging technologies meet the rigorous quality and reliability requirements of the automotive industry. Intel will also chair a new industry-defining international standard for EV power management.

Intel says that today its SoCs are in more than 50 million vehicles, powering infotainment, displays, digital instrument clusters and more.

Intel to acquire Silicon Mobility to unlock a more sustainable electrified future

Silicon Mobility SAS, a portfolio company of Cipio Partners and Capital-E, is a fabless automotive silicon and software company that designs, develops and deploys EV energy management SoCs. Silicon Mobility’s SoCs feature industry-leading accelerators purpose-built for energy delivery and co-designed with highly advanced software algorithms for significant gains in vehicle energy efficiency.

Silicon Mobility’s technology portfolio will extend Intel’s reach in the vehicle beyond high-performance compute into intelligent and programmable power devices. The acquisition is subject to necessary approvals.