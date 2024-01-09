Microchip expands its R&D commitment in the UK

At the heart of Microchip’s plans to develop more of its smart, connected and secure solutions in the UK area, the new centre will add significant R&D space, allowing Microchip’s business units to further develop their offering. The new site will help the company improve its focus on the needs of several of its priority markets, such as IoT, automotive, industrial and consumer.

To gain immediate benefit from the facility, many of Microchip’s development engineers and other staff will transfer from the company’s Ely site, with plans in place to boost the number of employees at the Cambridge site over time.

“The Cambridge site is ideally situated in one the world’s top technology areas and will enable us to attract top talent to build state of the art products and serve our customer base,” says Sumit Mitra, senior corporate vice president of Microchip’s 32-bit microcontroller, microprocessor, wireless, aerospace and development tools business units, in a press release. “We have already onboarded a large number of talented and experienced engineers for the new center and expect that the new opportunities we will offer—to develop exciting solutions for the most significant and dynamic technology markets—will further attract the highly talented staff we need.”

The three-story building will offer approximately 10,000 square feet per floor, providing space to support multiple product lines including 16- and 32-bit microcontrollers, 32-bit microprocessors and wireless connectivity products plus technology development, physical design and human resource support.