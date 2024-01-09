Japanese semiconductor veteran joins SemiFive

With a long career in the technology sector, he is expected to bring a wealth of experience to SemiFive. His advisory role is scheduled to start in January 2024.

In his new capacity, Noguchi is poised to introduce SemiFive's AI semiconductor design solution to Japanese semiconductor companies. Leveraging his network and industry knowledge, he aims to foster collaborations that will push SemiFive to the forefront of the Japanese semiconductor market.

Before joining SemiFive, Noguchi initiated his career in R&D for high-performance System LSI at Toshiba, subsequently holding positions as the director of Oita operations and the general manager of the System LSI division and Image Sensor division. In 2016, he joined Sony Corporation as a general manager, establishing the Automotive Imager division. Following that, he contributed to TOPPAN Inc. as an advisor for new business development and organisational improvement at TOPPAN Research Institute.

"I am excited to join SemiFive which continues to progress at an impressive pace in the custom silicon market," says Noguchi in a press release. "With my experience and expertise in the semiconductor industry, I will serve as a bridge to enhance our support for the AI semiconductor market in Japan."

Back in October last year, SemiFive signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan-based TeraPixel Technologies, marking its full-scale entry into the Japanese market. Alongside workforce expansion, the company and TeraPixel Technologies are collaboratively engaging in semiconductor design, actively seeking potential customers.