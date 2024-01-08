US considers a 'chip visa' to solve skills shortage

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the bipartisan public policy organisation Economic Innovation Group (EIG) have joined together to press for a Chipmaker's Visa. It would allow for 10,000 new visas per year with an expedited process for recipients to get a green card. The proposal is in response to what SEMI projects as a potential shortfall of 67,000 employees by 2030.

At present the US's H-1B Visa system is designed to support tech recruitment, but the semiconductor industry clearly thinks it needs a more bespoke system. There is a 65,000 annual cap on H-1B visas, which are typically valid for three years and extendable to six. The government limits the number of visas allocated to a particular country to 7%.