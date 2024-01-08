Onsemi reveals silicon-carbide modules for fast EV charging

The Arizona-headquartered firm has just revealed nine EliteSiC PIMs ahead of the CES 2024 tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. They are based on silicon carbide, which delivers higher efficiency and simpler cooling mechanisms. Onsemi says its EliteSiC solutions could potentially reduce size by up to 40% and weight by up to 52% compared to conventional silicon-based IGBT solutions.

Onsemi has plenty of incentive to push this sector forward. It believes the value of the global fast charging market is poised for a tenfold increase by the decade’s end as automakers transition their fleets to electric.