Ambient Scientific's Edge AI Processor goes into production

GPX-10 is manufactured at TSMC using 40 nm technology and is designed to run cloud-free AI applications on portable battery-powered devices. Now, the product has gone into volume production, with the evaluation kit available for commercial purchase in Q1 2024.

Ambient describes GPX-10 as a high performance, ultra-low power AI processor for Always-On embedded AI applications using deep learning algorithms. Its benefits include:

Performance efficiency more than 8 TOPS/W for on-device AI applications at 40nm (compared to lower efficiency from competitors at deeper process nodes)

More than 100 µW of for always-on sensor fusion applications to run on coin cell batteries

Compact form factor – smaller than a fingernail for tiny portable devices

Enhanced privacy and security – due to limited data transfer over internet