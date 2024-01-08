Ambient Scientific's Edge AI Processor goes into production
California-based Ambient Scientific has confirmed that its GPX-10 AI Processor with 10 AI cores will be commercially available this quarter.
GPX-10 is manufactured at TSMC using 40 nm technology and is designed to run cloud-free AI applications on portable battery-powered devices. Now, the product has gone into volume production, with the evaluation kit available for commercial purchase in Q1 2024.
Ambient describes GPX-10 as a high performance, ultra-low power AI processor for Always-On embedded AI applications using deep learning algorithms. Its benefits include:
- Performance efficiency more than 8 TOPS/W for on-device AI applications at 40nm (compared to lower efficiency from competitors at deeper process nodes)
- More than 100 µW of for always-on sensor fusion applications to run on coin cell batteries
- Compact form factor – smaller than a fingernail for tiny portable devices
- Enhanced privacy and security – due to limited data transfer over internet
"To bring the power of AI to the edge, we needed to free it from the shackles of the cloud and internet which requires a complete rethinking of conventional computing architecture", said GP Singh, founder and CEO of Ambient Scientific. "We have leveraged a combination of digital and analogue computing concepts to bring the best of both worlds tougher – scalability of digital and efficiency of analogue. Our processors are manufactured and can be programmed like any digital chip while carrying power and area efficiency of analogue."