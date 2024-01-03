Toshiba provides a status update following Japan earthquake

The company states that it is assessing the damage to its production facility, and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Toshiba operates its Kaga Toshiba Electronics facility in the Ishikawa area. The company says that the safety of all of the employees who came to work that day has been confirmed. However, the company is still trying to confirm some employees who were on holidays and have not yet been contacted.

The company is currently checking the potential damage to infrastructure and production lines.

"We will decide on when to resume production as soon as assessments on status of production lines is completed," the statement reads while adding that the company expects to be able to provide an additional update on January 5.