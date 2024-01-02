Tower provides an update following earthquake in Japan

The company expresses relief and gratitude as it reports that all employees are safe.

Tower says in the update that there was no impact or damage to the buildings and only minor damage to the facilities which had no impact on operations.

The dedicated staff and response teams have worked to ensure operational safety and stability. Tools requalification is currently underway, combined with efforts to efficiently repair any damage to fab tools and in-line materials while utilising all available resources to minimise any potential disruptions to manufacturing and customer service.