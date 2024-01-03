SkyWater looking to enhance production at its Minnesota facility

Given that semiconductor supply chain issues have implications for national security, SkyWater is committed to providing the lab-to-fab capabilities needed to support U.S. defense programs.

"Our CHIPS submission represents a key stepping stone for SkyWater in modernizing and bolstering our production services, thereby ensuring a consistent supply of trusted silicon for critical DoD and commercial programs. This historic funding will accelerate technology development and time to market for our customers, meeting the escalating demand for domestically produced microelectronics," says SkyWater President and COO, John Sakamoto, in a press release. "SkyWater is committed to working hand-in-hand with DoD stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to enhance national and economic security, fortify supply chain resilience and cultivate innovation."