X-FAB acquires M-MOS

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE resolved to purchase 100% of the capital shares issued by M-MOS Semiconductor Hong Kong Limited (M-MOS) for a total of EUR 22.5 million. The sole seller of these shares is Xtrion NV.

The transaction and the share transfer agreement were approved by the semiconductor company's board of directors, as required by Belgian regulations for deals involving related parties.

M-MOS is a fabless company specialised in the development of MOSFET technologies and the design of custom MOSFET devices. The MOSFET wafers that M-MOS sells mainly in the industrial, consumer, and automotive markets are manufactured by X-FAB. In 2022, M-MOS recorded revenues of USD 32.0 million.