X-FAB acquires M-MOS
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE announces the acquisition of M-MOS Semiconductor Hong Kong Limited, a fabless company focused on the development of MOSFET technologies.
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE resolved to purchase 100% of the capital shares issued by M-MOS Semiconductor Hong Kong Limited (M-MOS) for a total of EUR 22.5 million. The sole seller of these shares is Xtrion NV.
The transaction and the share transfer agreement were approved by the semiconductor company's board of directors, as required by Belgian regulations for deals involving related parties.
M-MOS is a fabless company specialised in the development of MOSFET technologies and the design of custom MOSFET devices. The MOSFET wafers that M-MOS sells mainly in the industrial, consumer, and automotive markets are manufactured by X-FAB. In 2022, M-MOS recorded revenues of USD 32.0 million.
“X-FAB started its discrete devices business more than 20 years ago in Erfurt, Germany, followed by trench MOSFETs we have been producing for M-MOS at our Malaysian site in Kuching. Since then, more and more discrete business has been developed, such as the silicon carbide technology at X-FAB Texas and gallium nitride at X-FAB Dresden. I am convinced that the process and product design know-how but also the market know-how of M-MOS will help to accelerate X‑FAB’s discrete business development going forward,” says Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB group, in a press release.