Samsung AI chip is '8x more power efficient than Nvidia GPU'

The two firms formed a partnership in December 2022 to develop semiconductor solutions tailored for hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) models. They planned to combine Samsung memory technologies such as computational storage, processing-in-memory (PIM) processing-near-memory (PNM) and Compute Express Link (CXL), with Naver's HyperCLOVA hyperscale language model.

The resulting AI semiconductor took the form of a Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and this week the two firms gave a progress report. They and revealed that the solution is eight times more power efficient than Nvidia's AI GPU, which is the dominant product in the market.