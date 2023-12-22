Intel to open R&D lab in Bengaluru

This news represents a strengthening of the existing relationship between the two companies. Intel and CtrlS have been partners for over 15 years, and in the summer Intel booked space in CTRLs' DC1 site on a three year deal.

It says the new lab will be used as an “at scale” location for developing and testing new processor architectures, and will give Intel access to a partner ecosystem that includes memory vendors and systems Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs).

"Intel has been my mentor during my start-up days and also a great partner for over 15 years. The opening of Intel’s next-gen processor lab in our Bangalore data centre, takes our relationship to a higher level. I wish the Intel team great success and look forward to serving their expanding needs over the next few years,’ said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of CtrlS.

CtrlS currently operates 12 data centres with a total capacity of 234MW across seven cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna. In October, it announced plans to invest USD 2 billion over the next six years to launch operations across Asia and the Middle East.