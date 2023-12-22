Siemens, sureCore and Semiwise team up on quantum computing

The partners believe CMOS circuits can deliver dramatic advances in performance and power efficiency for next-generation integrated circuits (IC). The key to unlocking the potential of quantum computing lies in the availability of control electronics capable of operating at cryogenic temperatures.

The three firms are now working together to accelerate their research. For example, Semiwise is using Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE (AFS) solutions to develop cryogenic CMOS circuit designs featuring cryogenic SPICE models as well as SPICE simulator technology that can perform accurate analyses at cryogenic temperatures.

Meanhile sureCore is also useing FastSPICE along with Siemens’ Solido Design Environment software to construct analog circuits, standard cell libraries, and memory designs including SRAM, register files, and ROM.

