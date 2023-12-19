Viking introduces a new AI-powered vibration analytics tool
Viking Analytics and Vibration & Konsultteknik (V&K) have joined forces to create a scalable predictive maintenance solution for automative companies.
The Swedish firms sealed a partnership in which VKT will integrate Viking's AI-driven vibration analytics tool, MultiViz, into a variety of wireless and wired vibration sensors from different suppliers.
MultiViz helps automotive companies to monitor machines with precision. It identifies machines requiring attention but also offers detailed insights for maintenance, enabling the tool to learn and evolve.
Robin Josefsson, CEO of VKT, said in a statement: "We've observed a substantial industry demand for automating data acquisition to bolster understanding regarding a machine's condition and status. The foremost challenge lies in efficiently interpreting this wealth of data. Leveraging AI and algorithms such as MultiViz from Viking Analytics will enable us to prioritize machines with deviations, letting AI set the priority."