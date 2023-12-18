Foxconn and Porotech form partnership on AR micro-displays

Taiwan's Foxconn and Poro Technologies, a specialist in GaN-based semiconductor technology and fabless MicroLED, say they want to establish world’s first end-to-end viable supply chain of AR micro-displays.

It's an elusive target: the two firms are teaming up to address a market sector with immense promise but stubborn challenges. The biggest hurdle is integrating complex processes such as semiconductor wafer manufacturing, hybrid bond, IC design, optoelectronics, quantum physics, and optics.

But Foxconn and Poro believe they have the tools to make progress. Specifically, the alliance will see Foxconn contribute its proprietary technologies in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, packaging, IC drivers, CMOS backplanes, module assembly, system assembly. Meanwhile Porotech will make available its PoroGaN MicroLEDon-Silicon (uLEDoS), Dynamic Pixel Tuning (DPT) and GaN-on-Silicon tech.