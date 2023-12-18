A*STAR and centrotherm team up on 200mm SiC technology

Silicon carbide based-based semiconductors are more energy efficient and have higher switching frequencies than traditional silicon-based semiconductors. This makes them in high demand from companies that make electric vehicles (EVs), electric trains, data centres and power grids.

For all their promise, however, SiC substrates have their flaws. A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics and centrotherm believe they can make progress here. For example, they plan to develop techniques to optimise trench and gate oxide formation, which can improve the performance of SiC-based devices such as metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and diodes.

centrotherm says it will form a dedicated technology team in Singapore to offer technological know-how, process recipes and on-site support for the partnership.