A*STAR and centrotherm team up on 200mm SiC technology
Two Singaporean forms are to develop thermal processes for SIC device fabrication. The partnership combines A*STAR’s 200mm SiC pilot line with centrotherm’s diffusion and annealing tools.
Silicon carbide based-based semiconductors are more energy efficient and have higher switching frequencies than traditional silicon-based semiconductors. This makes them in high demand from companies that make electric vehicles (EVs), electric trains, data centres and power grids.
For all their promise, however, SiC substrates have their flaws. A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics and centrotherm believe they can make progress here. For example, they plan to develop techniques to optimise trench and gate oxide formation, which can improve the performance of SiC-based devices such as metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and diodes.
centrotherm says it will form a dedicated technology team in Singapore to offer technological know-how, process recipes and on-site support for the partnership.
“This collaboration between IME and centrotherm marks an exciting chapter in the world of SiC technology. The shared vision, expertise and resources of both organisations promise to drive innovation, elevate industry standards and foster local growth in the field of semiconductor manufacturing. As we move towards the future of SiC and power electronics, we plan to further enhance diffusion and annealing specialisation in wide-bandgap process modules and expand expertise into SiC, GaN, and other innovative wide-bandgap materials,” said Helge Haverkamp, Chief Technology Officer of centrotherm.