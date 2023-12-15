NXP and Foxconn team up to launch e-vehicle R&D lab

The partners say the Chinese lab will work to bring software-defined electric vehicles to the market faster. It will employ more than 200 engineers. The equipment for the first-phase operation has already been installed.

In a statement, NXP said the facility will leverage its electrification portfolio and cross-vehicle system solutions. Specifically it will use the S32G and S32K3 families for domain and zonal controllers to target service-oriented gateways, vehicle networking and safe vehicle control.

“The lab will accelerate the progress of electric, software-defined vehicles from talk to reality. The auto industry has to become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its system solutions portfolio to enable electrification, next-generation architectures, smart and secure car access systems, and more,” said Elton Tsang, Senior Sales Director of NXP Semiconductors Taiwan.

NXP and Foxconn have a recent history of collaboration. The two companies singned a memorandum of understanding in July 2022 to jointly develop platforms for connected vehicles. NXP has previously projected that the automotive segment could expand its revenue by up to 14% a year between 2021 and 2024.