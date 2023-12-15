Have researchers developed the fastest ever semiconductor?

Writing last month in Science, the team explained how the atomic structure of conventional semiconductors is subject to vibrations, resulting in the generation of particles known as phonons. These phonons lead to scattering, which dissipates energy as heat and slows down information transfer.

The researchers decided instead to test the transport of energy through superatoms – clusters of atoms bound together to behave like one big atom. They synthesized a superatomic semiconductor called Re6Se8Cl2 which, in principle, shouldn’t have conducted much at all.

In fact, “it was the fastest thing we’ve ever seen.”

Experiments showed why. The excitons in Re6Se8Cl2 would bind with phonons to create new quasiparticles called acoustic exciton-polarons. These particles move twice as fast as electrons in silicon.