Saudi Arabia launches incubator for semiconductor startups

The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) presented the new program during the TechXpand forum in Riyadh, attended by technology leaders, innovators and investors.

Ignition offers mentorship to global startups via four training modules. Its 52-week program gives participants comprehensive training and guidance from industry experts, as well as access to a network of partners and investors.

The incubator program enables entrepreneurs to explore and incorporate cutting-edge technologies and applications, including integrated circuits, advanced sensors and optical emission. Participants can develop digital products, receive technical consultations and gain access to KACST's facilities and laboratories.