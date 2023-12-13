Samsung and ASML to jointly build new chip plant

The news comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is on a four-day visit to the Netherlands to forge a "semiconductor alliance" between the two countries.

“The technological innovation led by ASML is becoming a powerful driving force of the Fourth Industrial Revolution around the world, and Dutch semiconductor companies such as ASML and ASM are building new facilities for production, R&D, and talent training in Korea,” South Korea’s presidential office said Tuesday.

Several MoUs regarding cooperation in the semiconductor field were signed following the meeting. Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs will together target the skill shortage in the semiconductor industry through a "Korea-Dutch Advanced Semiconductor Academy" which is to be established.

ASML signed an MoU with Samsung Electronics to invest KRW 1 trillion (USD 760 million) to establish a "Next-Generation Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology R&D Center" in South Korea. At the centre, the companies will jointly develop ultra-fine processes based on next-generation EUV. At the time of reporting, no further information regarding the venture has been made official.

Thirdly, SK Hynix signed an MoU with ASML to develop hydrogen gas recycling technology for EUV. The goal is to reduce power usage and with that costs for EUVs through gas recycling.