Anglia expands IoT range with Telit Cinterion

“Ever since our partnership with Cinterion began in 2008, the wireless modules have been in high-demand among our customers for a diverse range of applications including remote utility metering, e-tolls, POS terminals and asset tracking systems. The expansion of Anglia’s partnership to encompass the combined Telit Cinterion product range and associated services provides an even richer portfolio of IoT solutions to support our customers’ designs. We look forward to promoting the innovations that will emerge from this acquisition in future,” says John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia.

Telit Cinterion was established in January 2023 when Telit completed the acquisition of Thales’ cellular IoT products business, Cinterion, a specialist in modules enabling wireless machine-to-machine communication. The acquisition established California-based Telit Cinterion, as a provider of IoT solutions and expanded the portfolio of products, services, and bundles comprising hardware, software, and connectivity solutions.