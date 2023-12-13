Axcelis ship Purion systems to DRAM memory chipmakers

The systems include a follow-on shipment to an existing customer in South Korea, and the penetration of a new customer in China. The systems shipped in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We're excited to support our existing customers' capacity expansions and with the new opportunity in China. The Purion H has an innovative high current implanter architecture, featuring unique scanned spot beam technology, designed for advanced device applications. Our Purion XE is the industry standard for today's demanding high energy recipes. Its unique RF Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology offers higher reliability, a wider energy range and greater productivity than competing platforms, with superior metals contamination control," says President and CEO Russell Low in a press release.