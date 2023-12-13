Arrow sets up high-power centre of excellence in UK

High-power designs are set to play a pivotal role in achieving energy efficiency, making them essential for various net-zero projects such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, grid infrastructure, and other applications. However, the complexities associated with high-power electronics design, including lack of power expertise, stringent functional safety and reliability requirements, intricate PCB layout, and the necessity for costly testing equipment, pose challenges for innovators.

Arrow Electronics is now positioning itself to address these challenges with its High-Power CoE. Leveraging its high-voltage design experience, the CoE is equipped with a high-power lab in Swindon and an experienced engineering team from eInfochips.

"The ever-increasing focus on decarbonization is driving electrification. High-voltage electronics is a key enabler, and in Arrow Electronics, customers have a reliable team member to help them navigate this energy transition journey effectively," says Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics. "The Swindon facility is known for its configurable power supply capabilities, and the CoE builds on its legacy by investing in new equipment and engineering talent. We can now offer turnkey design services from the Swindon facility."

The High-Power CoE will design products for all customers of Arrow and its subsidiaries, such as Richardson RFPD. By accelerating and de-risking design cycles, leveraging the power equipment in Swindon, and accessing a world-class engineering talent, customers can effectively plan and manage their high-power product roadmap and lifecycles.