Valens Semiconductor names new CFO

"We are delighted to welcome Guy Nathanzon as our new Chief Financial Officer," says Gideon Ben Zvi, Chief Executive Officer of Valens Semiconductor, in a press release. "Guy brings more than twenty years of executive experience in finance and operations for leading companies across several industries – including semiconductor, medical imaging, and industrial. I am confident that Guy will play a key role in executing our long-term growth plans to further penetrate the multi-billion dollar automotive and audio-video markets."

Guy Nathanzon will join Valens Semiconductor with experience across various technology companies, including nearly 15 years in the semiconductor industry and over 10 years in medical imaging and industrial aviation technology companies. Nathanzon is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Scopio Labs, a medical imaging and deep learning AI company, a position he has held since 2020. Previously, he was CFO of TAT Technologies. His semiconductor experience includes serving as CFO of Altair Semiconductor, which was acquired by Sony in 2015, and as CFO of Provigent Inc., which was acquired by Broadcom in 2011.