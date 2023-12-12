Svenn-Tore Larsen steps down as CEO of Nordic Semi

“I am immensely proud of what the Nordic team has achieved with bold technology choices, innovative R&D and engineering, and the forging of strong long-standing relationships with globally leading customers over the years”, says Svenn-Tore Larsen in a press release. “I am leaving a company with many opportunities and an exciting future, and we are very pleased to announce that we have an accomplished leader like Vegard to take over as I am stepping down.”

The appointment of Vegard Wollan follows a comprehensive international search as part of a management succession program that was initiated back in 2021 to safeguard the long-term strategic development of the company.

Larsen first joined Nordic Semi as a board member in 2000 and was later named CEO in 2002, leading Nordic’s journey from a small consulting company with less than USD 10 million in revenue to a global semiconductor company with revenues of USD 777 million last year and around 1,500 employees.

Larsen will be working until December 31, 2023, with Wollan joining on January 1, 2024. Incoming CEO Vegard Wollan started his career with Nordic VLSI, which later became Nordic Semiconductor. As one of the inventor teams behind the AVR microcontroller technology, Wollan in 1996 joined Atmel as VP and General Manager of the Touch and MCU Business Unit. Atmel was acquired by Microchip Technology in 2016, and Wollan went on to establish Mywo. In 2021, Mywo was merged into TouchNetix where Wollan currently is the CEO.