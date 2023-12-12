Silicon Labs starts the search for new CFO

John Hollister will step down as CFO of Silicon Labs to join partner GlobalFoundries as its new CFO. Mark Mauldin, Silicon Labs' chief accounting officer, will work closely with Hollister to transition responsibilities and will be named interim chief financial officer when the handover is completed by February 2, 2024.

Silicon Labs says it is searching for a new CFO to continue to scale the company as a leader in embedded wireless solutions for the Internet of Things.

"We thank John for his 20 years of service to Silicon Labs, ten of those as chief financial officer. His accomplishments in supporting Silicon Labs' growth clearly caught the attention of our long-standing partner, GlobalFoundries," says Matt Johnson, President and CEO at Silicon Labs, in a press release. "Under John's financial leadership, Silicon Labs has consistently outperformed the market and established a strong foundation for continued long-term growth."

Silicon Labs is poised to continue to scale and grow as the semiconductor market recovers from a cyclical downturn. In its search for a new CFO, Silicon Labs will evaluate candidates for strengths in scaling companies and defining and managing financial strategies for rapid growth.