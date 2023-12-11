Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck becomes new ESIA President

Jochen Hanebeck has served as Infineon’s Chief Executive Officer since April 2022. Before being named CEO, he was a member of the company’s Management Board as Chief Operations Officer since 2016. Mr Hanebeck started his career at Infineon Technologies in 1994 when it had still been part of Siemens.

“It is a great honour to be named ESIA President”, says Mr Hanebeck in a press release. “The European semiconductor industry has made great strides in the last couple of years, and their ubiquity in our day-to-day life has garnered them a lot of attention. I want to thank my predecessor Kurt Sievers for his leadership over the past two years, which saw the proposal, negotiation and adoption of the EU Chips Act. While its importance cannot be overstated, we cannot rest on these laurel’s. We must ensure that the European semiconductor industry continues to be recognised as a key industry in Europe. After all, technological progress is a result of innovation at our facilities.”



Looking ahead, he stated that the European semiconductor industry welcomes the ambitious framework created by the Chips Act.