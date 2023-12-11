Rohm and Toshiba team up to boost manufacturing

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry has recognised and will support ROHM and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage's plan to collaborate in the manufacture and increased volume production of power devices as a measure supporting the Japanese government's target of secure and stable semiconductor supply.

Both Rohm and Toshiba plan to make significant investments in silicon carbide and silicon power devices, thereby improving their supply chain capabilities and leveraging each other's production capacity, a press release from Rohm states without detailing any amounts.

Power devices are essential components for supplying and managing power supply in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for achieving a carbon-free, carbon-neutral society. Current demand is expected to see continued growth. In automotive applications, the development of more efficient, smaller and lighter electric powertrains has advanced alongside the rapid expansion in vehicle electrification. In industrial applications, a stable supply of power devices and improved characteristics are widely required to support increasing automation and higher efficiency requirements.

Toshiba started production on a 300mm wafer line last year and is accelerating investments to enhance production capacity and meet strong demand growth. It is also advancing the development of a wider lineup of SiC power devices, especially for automotive and power transmission and distribution applications, taking full advantage of the expertise it has cultivated in railway vehicle applications.

Rohm has already announced its participation in the privatisation of Toshiba, however, this investment did not serve as the starting point for the manufacturing collaboration between the two companies. With international competition in the semiconductor industry rising, Rohm and Toshiba have been exploring partnerships in the power device business for some time, which culminated in this collaboration.