AMD takes on Nvidia with new AI chip products

At the “Advancing AI” launch event in San Jose, it unveiled the Instinct MI300X chip as “the most advanced AI accelerator in the industry” – a little dig at Nvidia’s dominant H100 product.

AMD expects MI300 to challenge Nvidia’s market-leading position, and has set a $1 billion sales target by mid-2024. Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft have already said they will use the product – a sign that technology companies are seeking alternatives to the all-conquering Nvidia processors.

AMD also launched MI300A as a variant for supercomputing applications. It confirmed the new chips will be used by ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Whoever wins the market share battle, there should be enough growth in the market for everyone. At the event, AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said she expects the data centre AI market to generate USD 400 billion by 2027 – up from USD 150 billion this year.