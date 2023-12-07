Applied Materials and CEA-Leti unveil joint lab

The joint lab aims to accelerate device innovations for Applied’s customers serving ICAPS markets (IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power and Sensors). Technology applications in those fields include photonics, image sensors, RF communications components, power devices and heterogeneous integration.

Demand for ICAPS applications and devices is being driven by industrial automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicles, green energy and smart grid infrastructure, among other major high-growth markets. Projects at the joint lab will focus on developing solutions for a variety of materials engineering challenges to enable the next wave of ICAPS device innovation, a press release reads.

“CEA-Leti and Applied Materials aim to accelerate innovation and advance the roadmaps of a wide range of specialty semiconductor technologies,” said Aninda Moitra, corporate vice president and general manager of Applied Materials’ ICAPS business, in the press release. “Our work at the joint lab builds upon more than a decade of successful collaboration and further strengthens our combined ability to enable faster time to innovation for ICAPS chipmakers.”

The joint lab features several of Applied Materials’ 200mm and 300mm wafer processing systems and leverages CEA-Leti’s world-class capabilities for evaluating the performance of new materials and device validation. Improvements in power consumption, performance and area/cost, along with faster time to market, will be key objectives of the joint team.